How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA slate has just one game -- the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the New York Liberty.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty play host to the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 31-7
- LAS Record: 16-22
- NYL Stats: 89.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third)
- LAS Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -860
- LAS Odds to Win: +560
- Total: 159.5 points
