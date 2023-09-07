Coming off a campaign in which he scored 116.1 fantasy points (28th among WRs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' Zay Jones is being drafted as the 57th wide receiver off the board this summer (142nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Zay Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 116.10 87.38 - Overall Rank 111 168 142 Position Rank 28 57 57

Zay Jones 2022 Stats

On 121 targets last season, Jones grabbed 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.4 yards per contest.

Jones accumulated 28.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 109 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 15 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 14 yards, on four targets -- in Week 16 versus the New York Jets, which was his poorest game of the season.

Zay Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6.5 9 6 65 0 Week 2 Colts 2.3 4 3 23 0 Week 3 @Chargers 14.5 11 10 85 1 Week 5 Texans 1.2 8 3 12 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.2 5 5 42 0 Week 7 Giants 6.8 10 4 54 0 Week 8 Broncos 3.5 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Raiders 4.0 5 5 40 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 6.8 10 8 68 0 Week 12 Ravens 16.5 14 11 145 0 Week 13 @Lions 1.6 7 2 16 0 Week 14 @Titans 13.7 12 8 77 1 Week 15 Cowboys 28.9 8 6 109 3 Week 16 @Jets 1.1 4 1 14 0 Week 17 @Texans 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 18 Titans 2.1 6 4 21 0 Wild Card Chargers 13.4 13 8 74 1 Divisional @Chiefs 8.3 7 5 83 0

