Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .234 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers during his last outings.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.7%).

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (19.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 35.4% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .244 AVG .224 .342 OBP .320 .464 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 10 HR 9 38 RBI 25 60/22 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings