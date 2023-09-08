Brandon Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .234 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers during his last outings.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.7%).
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (19.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.244
|AVG
|.224
|.342
|OBP
|.320
|.464
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|25
|60/22
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby (10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed three innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), third in WHIP (1.048), and 34th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
