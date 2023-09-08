Harold Ramirez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .302.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (65 of 104), with more than one hit 29 times (27.9%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Other Rays Players vs the Mariners
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.348
|.310
|OBP
|.382
|.464
|SLG
|.404
|20
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|32
|RBI
|22
|45/12
|K/BB
|26/8
|4
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 159 1/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), third in WHIP (1.048), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
