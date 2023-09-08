The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Jaguars posted five wins at home last season and four away.

Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Foyesade Oluokun compiled 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +700 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

