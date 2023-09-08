Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 12 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks while batting .219.

Siri has had a hit in 54 of 94 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.0%).

He has homered in 23 games this season (24.5%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.2% of his games this season, Siri has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (46.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .244 AVG .194 .294 OBP .234 .482 SLG .506 16 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 59/11 K/BB 68/9 6 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings