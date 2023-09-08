Jose Siri vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has 12 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks while batting .219.
- Siri has had a hit in 54 of 94 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.0%).
- He has homered in 23 games this season (24.5%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.2% of his games this season, Siri has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (46.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.244
|AVG
|.194
|.294
|OBP
|.234
|.482
|SLG
|.506
|16
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|59/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|6
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.048 WHIP ranks third, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.