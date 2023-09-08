The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (29.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (10.1%).

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (36.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .226 AVG .273 .322 OBP .341 .477 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 57/14 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 6

