Luke Raley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (29.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (10.1%).
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (36.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.226
|AVG
|.273
|.322
|OBP
|.341
|.477
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|57/14
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (10-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.048 WHIP ranks third, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th.
