The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Yandy Diaz among those expected to produce at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays -105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Rays matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay is 5-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 75 of its 141 games with a total.

The Rays are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 38-31 34-24 51-32 65-48 20-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.