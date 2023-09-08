Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners, who play on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 202 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .443.

The Rays are eighth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Bradley has collected one quality start this year.

Bradley is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 17 outings this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel

