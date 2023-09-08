The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto and his .741 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .302 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Pinto enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .467 with two homers.

Pinto has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pinto has an RBI in five of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 .130 AVG .433 .167 OBP .452 .261 SLG .700 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 2 RBI 7 9/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings