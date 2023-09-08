Rene Pinto vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto and his .741 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .302 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Pinto enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .467 with two homers.
- Pinto has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pinto has an RBI in five of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.433
|.167
|OBP
|.452
|.261
|SLG
|.700
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|9/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (10-9) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), third in WHIP (1.048), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.