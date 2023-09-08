As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 154-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik and No. 246 Ya-Yi Yang will be clashing on the court at Utsubo Tennis Center in Osaka, Japan.

Check out the latest odds for the entire WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.

WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 8

September 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Carol Zhao vs. Na-Lae Han Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Han (-225) Zhao (+160) Valeria Savinykh vs. Aoi Ito Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Savinykh (-155) Ito (+110) Kyoka Okamura vs. Haruka Kaji Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Kaji (-175) Okamura (+125) Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Ya-Yi Yang Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 PM ET Mandlik (-250) Yang (+170) Momoko Kobori vs. Eudice Wong Chong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Chong (-650) Kobori (+360) Sofya Lansere vs. Arianne Hartono Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Hartono (-225) Lansere (+160) Despina Papamichail vs. Naiktha Bains Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Papamichail (-175) Bains (+125) Ankita Raina vs. Yuki Naito Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 PM ET Raina (-400) Naito (+260)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.