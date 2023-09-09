Brandon Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .231.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 34 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.238
|AVG
|.224
|.335
|OBP
|.320
|.453
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|25
|62/22
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
