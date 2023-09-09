The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .231.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 34 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .238 AVG .224 .335 OBP .320 .453 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 10 HR 9 38 RBI 25 62/22 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

