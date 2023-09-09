Christian Bethancourt vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .227.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (23.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.226
|AVG
|.229
|.266
|OBP
|.250
|.370
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|42/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (2-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
