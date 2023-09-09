On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .227.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (23.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .226 AVG .229 .266 OBP .250 .370 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 42/8 K/BB 43/5 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings