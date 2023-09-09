The South Florida Bulls (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida owns the 79th-ranked scoring offense this season (24 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 41 points allowed per game. Florida A&M ranks 41st in the FCS with 28 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by giving up only 10 points per contest.

Florida A&M vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Florida A&M vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Florida A&M South Florida 357 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (30th) 303 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465 (98th) 207 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (2nd) 150 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (101st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 150 yards on 54.5% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 11 yards .

Terrell Jennings is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 75 yards, or 75 per game.

Jaquez Yant has totaled 72 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread leads his team with 90 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Kamari Young has racked up 19 receiving yards (19 yards per game) on one reception.

Trevonte Davis' one target has resulted in one catch for 18 yards and one touchdown.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 166 yards, completing 44.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 160 yards (160 ypg) on 25 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has run for 111 yards (111 per game) on 17 carries.

Khafre Brown has hauled in three receptions for 95 yards (95 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Sean Atkins has hauled in five receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

