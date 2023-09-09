The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a 61.5-point over/under.

Florida Atlantic is averaging 493.0 yards per game on offense this year (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 361.0 yards per game (80th) on defense. From an offensive perspective, Ohio is posting 341.5 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (257.5 total yards allowed per game).

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3.5 -110 -110 61.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic's record against the spread last season was 6-6-0.

The Owls had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.

There were five Florida Atlantic games (out of 12) that went over the total last season.

Florida Atlantic finished with a 4-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Bobcats have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, N'Kosi Perry threw for 2,701 yards (225.1 per game), with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.0%.

Perry also ran for 258 yards and six TDs.

On the ground, Larry McCammon III scored seven touchdowns and picked up 1,008 yards (84.0 per game).

Also, McCammon had 15 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game a season ago, LaJohntay Wester scored eight TDs, catching 62 balls for 719 yards (59.9 per game).

In 12 games, Jahmal Edrine had 39 catches for 570 yards (47.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Armani-Eli Adams had one interception to go with 50 tackles and one pass defended last year.

Dwight Toombs II had three interceptions to go with 41 tackles and three passes defended.

In 12 games a season ago, Eddie Williams delivered 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Jaylen Wester recorded 41 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games played in 2022.

