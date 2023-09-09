Florida International vs. North Texas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the North Texas Mean Green and Florida International Panthers match up at 6:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mean Green. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Florida International vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida International (+12)
|Over (51.5)
|North Texas 34, Florida International 25
Week 2 CUSA Predictions
Florida International Betting Info (2023)
- The Panthers have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Panthers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Florida International is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.
- The Panthers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.
- The average point total for Florida International this season is 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
North Texas Betting Info (2023)
- The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.
- The Mean Green have no wins against the spread this season.
- Every Mean Green game has hit the over this year.
- The point total average for North Texas games this season is 53.5, two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Panthers vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Texas
|21
|58
|21
|58
|--
|--
|Florida International
|15.5
|17
|14
|12
|17
|22
