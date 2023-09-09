The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Mean Green are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Florida International matchup in this article.

Florida International vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Florida International vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Florida International has won one game against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Florida International 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.