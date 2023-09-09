The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) will clash in a matchup at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 41, Southern Miss 11

Florida State 41, Southern Miss 11 This is the first time this season Florida State is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Seminoles have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

The Golden Eagles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 99.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Southern Miss (+31)



Southern Miss (+31) Florida State has covered the spread once this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Together, the two teams combine for 85 points per game, 31.5 points more than the point total of 53.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Southern Miss

