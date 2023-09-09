Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay in total hits (109) this season while batting .253 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has had a hit in 71 of 124 games this season (57.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (22.6%).

In 26 games this season, he has gone deep (21.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (12.9%).

He has scored in 49 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .252 AVG .254 .356 OBP .349 .540 SLG .469 24 XBH 25 17 HR 12 47 RBI 42 37/24 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

