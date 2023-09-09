Isaac Paredes vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay in total hits (109) this season while batting .253 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has had a hit in 71 of 124 games this season (57.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (22.6%).
- In 26 games this season, he has gone deep (21.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (12.9%).
- He has scored in 49 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.252
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.349
|.540
|SLG
|.469
|24
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|12
|47
|RBI
|42
|37/24
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
