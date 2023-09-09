Jonathan Aranda vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Trent Thornton) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Trent Thornton
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda has a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .225.
- Aranda has a base hit in nine of 17 games played this year (52.9%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (41.2%), including one multi-run game.
Other Rays Players vs the Mariners
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.313
|.344
|OBP
|.421
|.292
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|12/6
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thornton makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- In his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .238 against him. He has a 2.05 ERA and averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
