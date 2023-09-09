After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Trent Thornton) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Mariners Starter: Trent Thornton
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda has a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .225.
  • Aranda has a base hit in nine of 17 games played this year (52.9%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .313
.344 OBP .421
.292 SLG .500
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
12/6 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Thornton makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • In his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .238 against him. He has a 2.05 ERA and averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
