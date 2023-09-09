The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 55 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (24.2%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.8%).

In 47.4% of his games this season (45 of 95), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .250 AVG .194 .298 OBP .234 .500 SLG .506 18 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 59/11 K/BB 68/9 7 SB 5

