Jose Siri vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 55 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (24.2%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.8%).
- In 47.4% of his games this season (45 of 95), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Other Rays Players vs the Mariners
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.194
|.298
|OBP
|.234
|.500
|SLG
|.506
|18
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|59/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|7
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
