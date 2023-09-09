Josh Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .281.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 74 of 113 games this year (65.5%), including 32 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has an RBI in 46 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.269
|AVG
|.291
|.290
|OBP
|.349
|.419
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|22
|RBI
|50
|51/6
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (2-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
