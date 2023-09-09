Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .281.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 74 of 113 games this year (65.5%), including 32 multi-hit games (28.3%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has an RBI in 46 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .269 AVG .291 .290 OBP .349 .419 SLG .545 19 XBH 25 4 HR 14 22 RBI 50 51/6 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings