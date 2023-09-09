Luke Raley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .251 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has had an RBI in 32 games this season (29.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (40 of 109), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.226
|AVG
|.273
|.322
|OBP
|.341
|.477
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|57/14
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
