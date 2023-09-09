Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .251 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has had an RBI in 32 games this season (29.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (40 of 109), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .226 AVG .273 .322 OBP .341 .477 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 57/14 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 6

