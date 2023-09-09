Oddsmakers give the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Miami Hurricanes (1-0). Texas A&M is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 51.

On offense, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by compiling 52 points per game. The Aggies rank 28th on defense (10 points allowed per game). Miami (FL)'s defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 215 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 493 total yards per game, which ranks 28th.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -4 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -185 +150

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Last season Henry Parrish Jr. scampered for 613 yards (51.1 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

Parrish made an impact in the passing game too, reeling in 18 balls on 26 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Van Dyke hit the gridiron for 12 games last season, and racked up 1,842 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 63.4% completion percentage.

Will Mallory was a key part of the air attack last season, tallying 42 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

Colbie Young was targeted 55 times leading to 32 receptions, 376 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Akheem Mesidor helped carry the defense with 28 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks in 12 games.

James Williams played in 12 games, totaling one interception to go along with 43 tackles and one pass defended.

Kamren Kinchens played in 12 games and registered six interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

The contributions of DJ Ivey, who was on the field for 12 games, included one TFL, 28 tackles, and two interceptions.

