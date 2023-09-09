Aaron Civale is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+105). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (74-39).

Tampa Bay has a 70-31 record (winning 69.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 55.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-62-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-25 38-31 34-24 52-32 66-48 20-8

