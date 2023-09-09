Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners will try to beat Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 205 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (753 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.176).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Civale is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Civale will look to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty

