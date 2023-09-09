Rene Pinto -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Trent Thornton on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Trent Thornton
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .298.
  • Pinto will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with three homers during his last games.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (19.0%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Pinto has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored a run in five of 21 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.148 AVG .433
.179 OBP .452
.370 SLG .700
2 XBH 4
2 HR 2
4 RBI 7
10/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Thornton takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • In 18 games this season, he has put up a 2.05 ERA and averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .238 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.