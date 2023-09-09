Rene Pinto vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rene Pinto -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Trent Thornton on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Trent Thornton
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Mariners Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Mariners
|Rays vs Mariners Odds
|Rays vs Mariners Prediction
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .298.
- Pinto will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with three homers during his last games.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (19.0%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Pinto has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored a run in five of 21 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Taylor Walls
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Christian Bethancourt
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.148
|AVG
|.433
|.179
|OBP
|.452
|.370
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|10/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thornton takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- In 18 games this season, he has put up a 2.05 ERA and averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.