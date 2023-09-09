The South Florida Bulls (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida has the 79th-ranked scoring offense this year (24.0 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst with 41.0 points allowed per game. Florida A&M ranks 47th with 357.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 42nd with 303.0 total yards given up per game on defense.

Below in this story, we will give you all the info you need to know about how to view this game

South Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

South Florida Florida A&M 540.0 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.0 (54th) 465.0 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.0 (39th) 374.0 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.0 (23rd) 166.0 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.0 (77th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 166 yards, completing 44.1% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 160 yards (160.0 ypg) on 25 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has 10 receiving yards (10.0 per game) on two catches, while also collecting 111.0 rush yards per game.

Khafre Brown's team-high 95 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of five targets) with one touchdown.

Sean Atkins has hauled in five receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has put up 150 passing yards, or 150.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.5% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.0 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards (75.0 per game).

Jaquez Yant has racked up 11 carries and totaled 72 yards with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread has collected five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 90 (90.0 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Kamari Young has caught one pass and compiled 19 receiving yards (19.0 per game).

Trevonte Davis' one target has resulted in one catch for 18 yards and one touchdown.

