Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .210.

In 40 of 79 games this season (50.6%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.4%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.6%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.8% of his games this season (33 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .185 AVG .232 .322 OBP .303 .261 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 20 41/23 K/BB 35/14 11 SB 11

