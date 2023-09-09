Taylor Walls vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .210.
- In 40 of 79 games this season (50.6%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.4%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.6%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this season (33 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Christian Bethancourt
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.185
|AVG
|.232
|.322
|OBP
|.303
|.261
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|20
|41/23
|K/BB
|35/14
|11
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.