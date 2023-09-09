Our projection model predicts the Virginia Tech Hokies will defeat the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Lane Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30

Week 2 Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hokies have covered the spread in every game this year.

In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Virginia Tech has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

All one of the Hokies' games have hit the over this season.

Virginia Tech games average 48.5 total points per game this season, one greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Boilermakers based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Boilermakers are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

Out of Boilermakers one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total for Purdue games this season is one fewer point than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Hokies vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 36 17 36 17 -- -- Purdue 35 39 35 39 -- --

