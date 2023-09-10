Baker Mayfield has a favorable matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings allowed 265.6 passing yards per game last season, second-worst in the NFL.

Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60% of his passes (201-for-335), with 10 TDs and eight INTs last year. In addition Mayfield ran for one touchdown and picked up 7.4 yards rushing per game.

Mayfield vs. the Vikings

Mayfield vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 155 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Against Minnesota last season, eight players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Vikings surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

The 265.6 passing yards the Vikings allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass.

The Vikings' defense was ranked 14th in the league with 23 passing TDs conceded last season.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 231.5 (0)

231.5 (0) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield went over on passing yards prop bets in three of 10 opportunities last season (30.0%).

The Buccaneers ran 66.1% passing plays and 33.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield was 28th in the NFL with 6.5 yards per pass attempt last year (2,163 total yards passing).

In eight of 12 games last year, Mayfield threw a touchdown pass, including two games with multiple TD passes.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (0)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield went over his rushing yards total twice in eight games last season.

Mayfield rushed for a touchdown once last season in 12 games played.

Mayfield's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 9/11/2022 Week 1 16-for-27 / 235 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Giants 9/18/2022 Week 2 14-for-29 / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/25/2022 Week 3 12-for-25 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/2/2022 Week 4 22-for-36 / 197 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/9/2022 Week 5 20-for-36 / 215 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/6/2022 Week 9 14-for-20 / 155 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/20/2022 Week 11 21-for-33 / 196 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 12/8/2022 Week 14 22-for-35 / 230 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/19/2022 Week 15 12-for-21 / 111 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/25/2022 Week 16 24-for-28 / 230 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 1/1/2023 Week 17 11-for-19 / 132 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 1/8/2023 Week 18 13-for-26 / 147 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

