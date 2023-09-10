Will Baker Mayfield find his way into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Think Mayfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Mayfield rushed for 89 yards on 31 carries (7.4 ypg) last season, getting into the end zone one time.

He scored one rushing touchdown last season in 12 games.

Baker Mayfield Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Browns 16 27 235 1 1 5 6 1 Week 2 @Giants 14 29 145 1 0 6 35 0 Week 3 Saints 12 25 170 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 22 36 197 1 2 2 0 0 Week 5 49ers 20 36 215 0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 14 20 155 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 21 33 196 0 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Raiders 22 35 230 1 0 4 10 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 21 111 1 1 1 1 0 Week 16 Broncos 24 28 230 2 0 2 2 0 Week 17 @Chargers 11 19 132 0 0 3 8 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 13 26 147 0 1 5 16 0

Rep Baker Mayfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.