The September 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important details below.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Baker Mayfield vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2022 Stats Kirk Cousins 12 Games Played 17 60% Completion % 65.9% 2,163 (180.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,547 (267.5) 10 Touchdowns 29 8 Interceptions 14 89 (7.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 97 (5.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Vikings Defensive Stats

Last season, the Vikings ranked 28th in the NFL with 25.1 points allowed per game, and they ranked 31st in total yards allowed with 388.7 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Minnesota's defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 31st in the league with 265.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 30th in the NFL with 7.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Vikings' D ranked 20th in the NFL with 2,093 rushing yards allowed (123.1 per game) and 23rd with 18 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Minnesota ranked 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was 11th (38.1%).

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Buccaneers surrendered 358 points, ranking 13th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they ranked 10th in the NFL with 5,513 total yards allowed (324.3 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, Tampa Bay was top-10 last year, ranking 10th in the NFL with 3,461 total passing yards allowed (203.6 allowed per game). It also ranked 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (29).

Against the run, the Buccaneers' defense was 15th in the NFL with 2,052 rushing yards allowed (120.7 per game) and 10th with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Tampa Bay ranked sixth in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 36.9%. It was 26th in red-zone percentage allowed at 62.5%.

