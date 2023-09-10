Brandon Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .233.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 59 of 98 games this season (60.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.3%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (19.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.241
|AVG
|.224
|.340
|OBP
|.320
|.460
|SLG
|.429
|18
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|25
|63/23
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
