After going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .233.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 59 of 98 games this season (60.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.3%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (19.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .241 AVG .224 .340 OBP .320 .460 SLG .429 18 XBH 16 10 HR 9 40 RBI 25 63/23 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

