As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game offensively last year (15th in ), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

Last season the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.

Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

On defense last year, Devin White helped keep opposing offenses in check with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1700 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.