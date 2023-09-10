The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) will look to upset the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Vikings take on the Buccaneers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Buccaneers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Buccaneers were winning five times, trailed eight times, and were knotted up four times.

In the first quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged three points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense.

The Vikings were winning eight times, were losing six times, and were tied three times at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, Minnesota averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter (second-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

In the second quarter last season, the Buccaneers averaged 5.6 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense.

Last season, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last season, Minnesota averaged 6.9 points on offense (13th-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.4 points on defense (20th-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and were knotted up four times.

The Buccaneers averaged 2.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.7 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last year, Minnesota's offense averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Buccaneers averaged 6.5 points in the fourth quarter (10th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 7.2 points on average in the fourth quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense averaged 9.5 points in the fourth quarter last year. It allowed 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 1 In-Game Primers

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Buccaneers had the lead six times (3-3 in those games), were losing nine times (4-5), and were tied two times (1-1).

In the first half last season, the Buccaneers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.2 points on defense.

The Vikings had the lead 10 times, were losing five times, and were tied two times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Minnesota averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 11.7 points on average in the first half (21st-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), were outscored in the second half eight times (3-5), and were knotted up in the second half three times (1-2).

On offense, the Buccaneers averaged 9.2 points in the second half last season (27th-ranked). They gave up 11.9 points on average in the second half (25th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second half in five games (5-0 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (6-2), and they tied the second half in four games (2-2).

In the second half last season, Minnesota averaged 12.7 points on offense (third-ranked). On defense, it ceded an average of 12.6 points in the second half (29th-ranked).

Rep the Vikings or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.