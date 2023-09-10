Going into their game against the Minnesota Vikings (0-0), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In 2022, the Buccaneers went 8-9 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They gave up 21.1 points per game (to rank 13th in the NFL) while scoring 18.4 per game (25th).

The Vikings had a 13-4 record a year ago, and they were knocked out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Their offense averaged 24.9 points per game (eighth in the league), while their defense conceded 25.1 (28th).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Nelson OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Calf Limited Participation In Practice Calijah Kancey DL Calf Questionable Kaevon Merriweather S Quad Limited Participation In Practice Cody Mauch OG Back Questionable

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Troy Dye LB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Ryan Wright P Ankle Full Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Questionable

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Vikings or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)

On offense, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

Tampa Bay totaled 18.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 25th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 13th, surrendering 21.1 points per game.

The Buccaneers owned the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay was a bottom-five run offense last year, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 15th in the NFL (120.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 22 turnovers committed (15th in NFL) last season, the Buccaneers' -2 turnover margin ranked 20th in the league.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-5.5)

Vikings (-5.5) Moneyline: Vikings (-250), Buccaneers (+200)

Vikings (-250), Buccaneers (+200) Total: 46 points

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.