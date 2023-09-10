Buccaneers vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 1
Going into their game against the Minnesota Vikings (0-0), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In 2022, the Buccaneers went 8-9 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They gave up 21.1 points per game (to rank 13th in the NFL) while scoring 18.4 per game (25th).
The Vikings had a 13-4 record a year ago, and they were knocked out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Their offense averaged 24.9 points per game (eighth in the league), while their defense conceded 25.1 (28th).
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Anthony Nelson
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|S
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Questionable
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cody Mauch
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Troy Dye
|LB
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ryan Wright
|P
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Vikings or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buccaneers Season Insights (2022)
- On offense, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- Tampa Bay totaled 18.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 25th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 13th, surrendering 21.1 points per game.
- The Buccaneers owned the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (203.6 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking second-best with 269.8 passing yards per game.
- Tampa Bay was a bottom-five run offense last year, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 15th in the NFL (120.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 22 turnovers committed (15th in NFL) last season, the Buccaneers' -2 turnover margin ranked 20th in the league.
Buccaneers vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-250), Buccaneers (+200)
- Total: 46 points
Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.