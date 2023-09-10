How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Buccaneers Insights (2022)
- The Buccaneers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings gave up (25.1) last year.
- The Buccaneers collected 42 fewer yards per game (346.7) than the Vikings gave up per contest (388.7) last year.
- Tampa Bay rushed for 76.9 yards per game last year, 46.2 fewer than the 123.1 Minnesota allowed per contest.
- Last season the Buccaneers had 22 turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (25).
Buccaneers Away Performance (2022)
- On the road a season ago, the Buccaneers put up 15 points per game and conceded 19.8. That's less than they scored (18.4) and allowed (21.1) overall.
- The Buccaneers' average yards gained in away games (312.3) were lower than their overall average (346.7). But their average yards allowed in away games (330.4) were higher than overall (324.3).
- Tampa Bay racked up 223.4 passing yards per game in road games (46.4 less than its overall average), and gave up 191.1 in road games (12.5 less than overall).
- The Buccaneers' average rushing yards gained (88.9) and allowed (139.3) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 76.9 and 120.7, respectively.
- The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (30.5%) and defense (33%) in away games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 37.4% and 36.9%, respectively.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
|9/25/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC
|10/1/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.