The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights (2022)

The Buccaneers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings gave up (25.1) last year.

The Buccaneers collected 42 fewer yards per game (346.7) than the Vikings gave up per contest (388.7) last year.

Tampa Bay rushed for 76.9 yards per game last year, 46.2 fewer than the 123.1 Minnesota allowed per contest.

Last season the Buccaneers had 22 turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (25).

Buccaneers Away Performance (2022)

On the road a season ago, the Buccaneers put up 15 points per game and conceded 19.8. That's less than they scored (18.4) and allowed (21.1) overall.

The Buccaneers' average yards gained in away games (312.3) were lower than their overall average (346.7). But their average yards allowed in away games (330.4) were higher than overall (324.3).

Tampa Bay racked up 223.4 passing yards per game in road games (46.4 less than its overall average), and gave up 191.1 in road games (12.5 less than overall).

The Buccaneers' average rushing yards gained (88.9) and allowed (139.3) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 76.9 and 120.7, respectively.

The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (30.5%) and defense (33%) in away games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 37.4% and 36.9%, respectively.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia - ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX

