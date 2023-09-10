Sportsbooks give the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0). Minnesota is favored by 6 points. The over/under has been set at 45.5.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Vikings can be found below before they play the Buccaneers. Before the Buccaneers meet the Vikings, here are their betting trends and insights.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Tampa Bay posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last year.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

In 17 Tampa Bay games last year, six of them hit the over.

Against the spread, Minnesota went 7-8-1 last season.

As a 6-point favorite or greater, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

Minnesota had 11 of its 17 games hit the over last year.

Buccaneers Player Props

