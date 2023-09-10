The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings are set to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chase Edmonds score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Chase Edmonds score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Edmonds rushed for 245 yards and two scores on the ground last year.

He ran for a touchdown in one game last year, and he did so multiple times in that game.

In one of 13 games last season, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Chase Edmonds Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Patriots 12 25 0 4 40 0 Week 2 @Ravens 5 33 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Bills 6 21 2 1 6 0 Week 4 @Bengals 5 6 0 2 14 1 Week 5 @Jets 1 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 2 3 0 2 28 0 Week 7 Steelers 7 17 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 14 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 2 9 0 1 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 6 31 0 2 22 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7 34 0 3 39 0 Week 18 Chargers 9 45 0 0 0 0

