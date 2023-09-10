Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings conceded the second-most passing yards last season, 265.6 per game.

Last year, Godwin grabbed 104 passes (on 142 targets) for 1,023 yards and three scores, averaging 68.2 yards per tilt.

Godwin vs. the Vikings

Godwin vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Against Minnesota last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Vikings last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Minnesota allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

The Vikings gave up 265.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Vikings allowed 23 TDs in the passing game last season (1.4 per game) to rank 14th among NFL defenses.

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (0)

Godwin Receiving Insights

In seven of his 14 games last season (50.0%), Godwin hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 1,023 receiving yards on 142 targets last season, he was 82nd in the NFL (7.2 yards per target).

Godwin had a receiving touchdown in three of 15 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Godwin's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/16/2022 Week 6 12 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/23/2022 Week 7 13 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/27/2022 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/6/2022 Week 9 10 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/13/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/27/2022 Week 12 13 TAR / 12 REC / 110 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/5/2022 Week 13 13 TAR / 8 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 8 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/25/2022 Week 16 10 TAR / 8 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 1/16/2023 Wild Card 13 TAR / 10 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

