On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

In 52.7% of his games this season (48 of 91), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.4%) he recorded at least two.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.1% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .226 AVG .229 .266 OBP .250 .370 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 42/8 K/BB 43/5 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings