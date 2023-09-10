Christian Bethancourt vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Mariners Player Props
|Rays vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Mariners
|Rays vs Mariners Odds
|Rays vs Mariners Prediction
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- In 52.7% of his games this season (48 of 91), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.1% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.226
|AVG
|.229
|.266
|OBP
|.250
|.370
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|42/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.