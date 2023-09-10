On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 52.7% of his games this season (48 of 91), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 42
.226 AVG .229
.266 OBP .250
.370 SLG .379
13 XBH 11
4 HR 5
14 RBI 16
42/8 K/BB 43/5
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
