Evan Engram will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league last season when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 98 targets last season, Engram grabbed 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.1 yards per contest.

Engram vs. the Colts

Engram vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Colts were the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game.

The Colts' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL with 25 passing TDs allowed last year.

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Engram Receiving Insights

In eight of his 16 games (50.0%) last season, Engram went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 766 receiving yards on 98 targets last season, he was 58th in the league (7.8 yards per target).

Engram had a receiving touchdown in three of 17 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.

Engram's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 7 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 TAR / 11 REC / 162 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 7 REC / 113 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 11 TAR / 7 REC / 93 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

