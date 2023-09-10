Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .302 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 66 of 106 games this season (62.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (27.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (39 of 106), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 46
.262 AVG .348
.312 OBP .382
.476 SLG .404
21 XBH 6
9 HR 1
34 RBI 22
45/12 K/BB 26/8
4 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
