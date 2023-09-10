Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Bryce Miller

BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .302 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 66 of 106 games this season (62.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (39 of 106), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 46 .262 AVG .348 .312 OBP .382 .476 SLG .404 21 XBH 6 9 HR 1 34 RBI 22 45/12 K/BB 26/8 4 SB 1

