After batting .237 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 110 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 16th in slugging.

In 57.6% of his 125 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (12.8%).

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.2%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .256 AVG .254 .361 OBP .349 .547 SLG .469 25 XBH 25 17 HR 12 47 RBI 42 37/24 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings