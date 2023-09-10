After batting .237 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has 110 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 50 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 16th in slugging.
  • In 57.6% of his 125 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (12.8%).
  • He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.2%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 62
.256 AVG .254
.361 OBP .349
.547 SLG .469
25 XBH 25
17 HR 12
47 RBI 42
37/24 K/BB 49/23
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Miller (8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
