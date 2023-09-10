Isaac Paredes vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After batting .237 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 110 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 57.6% of his 125 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (42.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (12.8%).
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.2%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.254
|.361
|OBP
|.349
|.547
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|12
|47
|RBI
|42
|37/24
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Miller (8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
