The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in an AFC South clash.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Jaguars Insights (2022)

The Jaguars put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Colts surrendered (25.1) last year.

The Jaguars averaged 23.4 more yards per game (357.4) than the Colts allowed per contest (334) last season.

Last season, Jacksonville ran for just 0.4 more yards (124.5) than Indianapolis allowed per outing (124.1).

The Jaguars had 21 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.

Jaguars Away Performance (2022)

On the road last year, the Jaguars scored more points (25 per game) than overall (23.8). But they also allowed more (21.8 per game) than overall (20.6).

The Jaguars accumulated 345 yards per game away from home (12.4 fewer than overall), and conceded 369.8 away from home (16.5 more than overall).

On the road last season, Jacksonville picked up fewer passing yards (219 per game) than overall (232.9). It also conceded more passing yards (268.9 per game) than overall (238.5).

On the road, the Jaguars accumulated more rushing yards (126 per game) than they did overall (124.5). They also conceded fewer rushing yards in away games (100.9) than they did overall (114.8).

On the road in 2022, the Jaguars convert fewer third downs (37.8%) than overall (41.9%). They also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (47%) than overall (43.2%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 9/17/2023 Kansas City - CBS 9/24/2023 Houston - FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta - ESPN+

