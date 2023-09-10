At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the Indianapolis Colts.

See player props for the Jaguars' and Colts' biggest contributors in this matchup.

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +600

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Anthony Richardson Touchdown Odds

Richardson Odds to Score First TD: +850

Richardson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jamal Agnew - - - Tank Bigsby - - - Evan Engram - - 38.5 (0) Travis Etienne - 59.5 (0) 14.5 (0) Luke Farrell - - - JaMycal Hasty - - - D'Ernest Johnson - - - Zay Jones - - 33.5 (0) Tim Jones - - - Christian Kirk - - 50.5 (0) Trevor Lawrence 258.5 (0) 12.5 (0) - Calvin Ridley - - 63.5 (0) Brenton Strange - - - Parker Washington - - -

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mo Alie-Cox - - - Isaiah McKenzie - - - Juwann Winfree - - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 49.5 (0) Kylen Granson - - - Alec Pierce - - 30.5 (0) Jake Funk - - - Deon Jackson - - - Anthony Richardson 190.5 (0) 46.5 (0) - Josh Downs - - - Will Mallory - - - Evan Hull - - -

