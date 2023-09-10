On Sunday, Jonathan Aranda (.292 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Aranda has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
.214 AVG .313
.361 OBP .421
.357 SLG .500
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
12/6 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Miller (8-4) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
