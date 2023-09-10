Jose Siri vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Mariners Player Props
|Rays vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Mariners
|Rays vs Mariners Odds
|Rays vs Mariners Prediction
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 57.3% of his games this year (55 of 96), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 96), and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had an RBI in 35 games this year (36.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
- Click Here for Jonathan Aranda
- Click Here for Taylor Walls
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Christian Bethancourt
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.244
|AVG
|.194
|.292
|OBP
|.234
|.488
|SLG
|.506
|18
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|61/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|7
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.