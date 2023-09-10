The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

In 57.3% of his games this year (55 of 96), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 96), and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had an RBI in 35 games this year (36.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .244 AVG .194 .292 OBP .234 .488 SLG .506 18 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 61/11 K/BB 68/9 7 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings