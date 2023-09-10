Josh Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .279 with 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (74 of 114), with at least two hits 32 times (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this year (46 of 114), with more than one RBI 16 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (43.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.9%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.291
|.286
|OBP
|.349
|.413
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|22
|RBI
|50
|51/6
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (8-4) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
